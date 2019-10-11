0 Shares

Terry A. “Bear” Morgan, 64 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Medical Center.

The Westville, Illinois native was a son of the late Marvin B. and Minnie L. Miethe Morgan. He was a General Motors assembly worker with a host of friends who were like family, a member of Crosspoint Church of Bowling Green where he was thankful and joyful in attending.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Morgan; a daughter, Jennifer Wright (Darren Carter); a son, Thomas Wright (Allyson); nine grandchildren whom he loved greatly and enjoyed spending time with, Kayla Beaulier (Kevin), Ryan Jinkins (Brittany Byler), Breana Wright (Kevin Russell), Michael Jinkins, Noah Wright, Lukas Wright, Elijah Wright, Liberty Townley (Stephen Veteto), Darren B. Carter; one great grandchild, Lylah Beaulier; one brother, Larry Morgan (Kathy); one sister, Linda Maskel; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with cremation to follow. Visitation will begin Monday at 3:00 p.m. til the hour of service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.