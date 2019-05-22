0 Shares

Terry Allen Wells, 73, Summer Shade, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital. Born August 28, 1945 in Summer Shade, he was a son of the late Hershel and Agnes Barrett Wells and the husband of Sharon Reece Wells, who survives. They were married 53 years. He retired as bookkeeper and salesman for Hagan and Stone Wholesale. He was a Christian and attended New Life Ministry in Park City.

Survivors other than his wife, include one daughter, Tonya (Johnny) Travis, Glasgow; one son Tony (Deanea) Wells, Knob Lick; one sister, Lois Ann (Robert) Hurt, Summer Shade; three grandchildren, Joshua Wells, John Kendrick Travis, and Abigail Travis; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death besides his parents by two sisters, Marlene Humes and Doris Wells.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Bobby Wood, officiating. Burial will follow in the Gee Harvey Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019, 2:00- 8:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home and on Friday, May 24, 2019 after 7:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to T J Community Foundation Mission Foundation, Shanti Niketan Hospice Home or Gee Harvey Cemetery.