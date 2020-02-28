0 Shares

Terry David Brooks, 70, Las Vegas, NV, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 following a short battle with cancer. A native of Glasgow, he was a son of the late Reles Granvel and Cloteel Brooks. He was a retired employee of a printing firm and enjoyed many things; but especially reading, tool sharpening, woodworking, and fishing.

Survivors include two daughters: Jennifer Haynes and husband Johnny of Glasgow, and Julie Emanuele and husband Tullio of Nashville; three grandchildren: Chelsie Parrish and husband Tavion, and Paige Atwell all of Nashville, Rachel Pace of Glasgow; one great-granddaughter, Presley Pace of Glasgow; three brothers: Jerry Brooks and wife Betty of Labanon, TN, Garry Brooks and wife Mitchie of Glasgow, and Barry Brooks of Bowling Green; a brother-in-law that David considered like a brother, Dana Zuber of Las Vegas; 9 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Laura; one brother, Larry Brooks; one nephew, Bryan Brooks; two nieces: Shiela Brooks and Elena Beth Brooks; and one sister-in-law, Nancy Brooks.

David chose cremation. No services are scheduled at this time. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society or to BRAWA.

Related