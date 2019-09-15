0 Shares

Terry Dean Stephens, 59, of Gamaliel, KY passed away Wednesday, September 11th, at his residence.

Terry was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 31, 1960, son of Wanda M. (Cropper), and Raymon Stephens, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than his parents, Terry is survived by his son, Chris Stephens & Grandson, Elijah Stephens both of Wabash, IN, three brothers, Kenny, husband of Linda Stephens, of Cutler, IN; Jeff, husband of Tammy Stephens, of Mt. Hermon, KY; Randy, husband of Beth Stephens, of Cutler, In.

Funeral Service will be held 3 PM on Tuesday, September 17th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY with Brother Gary Emberton officiating.

Public Visitation will be held 11 AM to 3 PM on Tuesday, September 17th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Burial Gamaliel Cemetery Gamaliel, KY.

Donations requested to help with funeral expenses.