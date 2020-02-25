Terry Jewell McKinney
Terry Jewell McKinney, 67, Edmonton, departed this world Monday, February 24, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Born January 26, 1953 in Sulphur Well, KY he was a son of the late Damon and Bernice Jewell McKinney. He was the husband of 43 years to Doris Gossett McKinney, who survives. He was a farmer and of the Baptist faith. He loved muscle cars, NASCAR, and UK basketball.
Survivors other than his wife include one daughter, Ashley (Travis) Holley, Summer Shade, KY; one grandchild, Levi Walker Holley; one brother, Dennis Lee McKinney, FL; and special sister in law, Brenda Johnson.
Preceding him in death, besides his parents, were one brother Steve McKinney.
Funeral services will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Johnny Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Metcalfe County Memorial Lawn. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 3:00-8:00 P.M. and on Thursday, February 27, 2020 after 7:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00 P.M.