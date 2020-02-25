0 Shares

Terry Jewell McKinney, 67, Edmonton, departed this world Monday, February 24, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Born January 26, 1953 in Sulphur Well, KY he was a son of the late Damon and Bernice Jewell McKinney. He was the husband of 43 years to Doris Gossett McKinney, who survives. He was a farmer and of the Baptist faith. He loved muscle cars, NASCAR, and UK basketball.

Survivors other than his wife include one daughter, Ashley (Travis) Holley, Summer Shade, KY; one grandchild, Levi Walker Holley; one brother, Dennis Lee McKinney, FL; and special sister in law, Brenda Johnson.

Preceding him in death, besides his parents, were one brother Steve McKinney.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Johnny Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Metcalfe County Memorial Lawn. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 3:00-8:00 P.M. and on Thursday, February 27, 2020 after 7:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00 P.M.

