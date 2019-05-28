WCLU

TERRY LEE BENNETT

Terry Lee Bennett, 68, of Glasgow, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home.  Born in Glasgow he was the son of the late Clem and Hazel Christine Embry Bennett.  Mr. Bennett was retired from SKF in Glasgow and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Mercer Bennett; 2 daughters, Jamie Smith (Clifton) and Brandy Vibbert; son Christopher Bennett; 7 grandchildren, Cassie, Chelsea and Caitlyn Smith, Hannah Jolly, Bryson Braswell and Jayci and Kaylie Bennett; 1 Great-grandchild, Zane Braswell; mother-in-law Jo Ann Henderson; 3 sisters-in-law Cindy Froggett, Joan Bennett and Marsha Detalente (Travis) all of Glasgow.  Several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles also survive.  In addition to his parents a daughter, Angela Faye Braswell preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Saturday, June 1st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 2pm until 8pm and Saturday from 8am until time for the service.

 

