Texas ex-con steals vehicle, kidnaps teen in Franklin

The Franklin Police Department arrested a Texas man Tuesday after they said he was intoxicated and had kidnapped a minor.

Franklin Police conducted a traffic stop along Nashville Road in Franklin at the area Walmart. David A. Davis, 33, appeared to be intoxicated when police pulled him over at 9:40 p.m., a press release said.

Police discovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an open alcoholic beverage container in the car. Police said a 14-year-old juvenile was also inside the car asleep.

When police questioned the juvenile, they said he told them the last thing he remembered was being asleep inside the car while his parent’s were inside Walmart shopping. The juvenile was not aware he had been kidnapped. Davis, who kidnapped the child, had also stolen the vehicle.

Police said Davis was recently released from a Texas prison.

Davis was arrested and charged with speeding 15 miles per hour over the speed limit, kidnapping a minor, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, theft by unlawful taking (auto – over $10,000), license to be in possession, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davis was lodged at the Simpson County Detention Center.

