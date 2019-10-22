The Latest: Beshear defends Medicaid expansion

0 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Andy Beshear has offered a vigorous defense of Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion as he promotes an issue that’s become a flash point in his campaign against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Beshear toured an addiction treatment center in Louisville on Monday.

Afterward, he praised the Medicaid expansion that added more than 400,000 Kentuckians to the joint federal-state health care program for the poor and disabled.

He says Medicaid funds the vast majority of addiction treatment services in Kentucky.

Beshear condemned Bevin’s efforts to require some “able-bodied” Medicaid recipients to get a job, go to school or volunteer to keep their benefits. At a debate last week, the governor defended his effort, saying his objective is to ensure that the medically frail and disabled “do not lose out” on coverage.