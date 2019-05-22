WCLU

The Latest: Donahue wins Ky. Democratic auditor nomination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sheri Donahue has won the Democratic nomination for Kentucky auditor.

The Louisville cybersecurity professional from Jefferson County says she ran to rebuild faith in Kentucky’s government and will focus on protecting elections and rooting out “waste, fraud and abuse,” especially in the public pension system.

Donahue beat teacher Kelsey Hayes Coots and author Chris Tobe on Tuesday.

She will face incumbent Republican Auditor Mike Harmon in the November general election.

