Heather French Henry wins Democrats’ secretary of state nod

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Heather French Henry, a former Miss America and a veterans advocate, has won the Democratic primary for Kentucky Secretary of State.

Henry defeated three other Democrats for the nomination in Tuesday’s primary. She was veterans affairs commissioner under former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear and served as deputy commissioner under Republican Gov. Matt Bevin until she resigned to run for office.

In the state agriculture commissioner race, Republican incumbent Ryan Quarles defeated hemp farmer Bill Polyniak for the GOP nomination.

All polls were closed in Kentucky at 7 p.m. Voters are choosing candidates in the primary election races for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other statewide offices.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who wasn’t able to run again because of term limits, said last week that absentee voting patterns indicated a turnout consistent with past primary elections, about 12.5% of the state’s registered voters. A spokeswoman for Grimes’ office said Tuesday turnout might end up even lower.

Voters are deciding on nominees in the governor’s race, where Bevin is running for reelection in the primary against legislator Robert Goforth and two other challengers.

