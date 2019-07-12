The Latest: Police say remains are missing Kentucky woman

0 Shares

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say remains found buried near a house have been confirmed as those of a woman last seen leaving a bar with several men six months ago.

Trooper Robert Purdy said the remains were found Wednesday in a residential neighborhood in Garrard County as officers searched for 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock.

Purdy said at a news conference Thursday in Richmond that the property belongs to relatives of David Sparks of Lancaster, who was arrested Thursday. He was charged with corpse abuse and evidence tampering and was transferred to the Lincoln County jail from Madison County. The arrest citation doesn’t mention Spurlock.

Purdy said the cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Purdy said Sparks and the other men last seen with Spurlock have been interviewed during the investigation.