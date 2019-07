0 Shares

There will be a free showing of two movies today at the Marquee Cinemas.

According to a flyer from the theater, Despicable Me 3 and Happy Feet will be shown. The movies begin at 9:30 a.m.

The theater is showing movies through July 17 as a part of its “Summer Movies 2019” showings.

The theater will show The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies July 9-10, Wonder Park and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World July 16-17.