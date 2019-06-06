0 Shares

James A. McGuire, 86, of Smiths Grove, died Thursday, June 06, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Glasgow. He was the son of the late Roy and Emma Forbis McGuire and was also preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Lois Crumpton McGuire, a daughter Diane Marcum, two grandchildren, Anthony Marcum and Trevor Combs and a brother Charles McGuire.

Mr. McGuire was the owner and operator of McGuire Transmission and was also employed by B. R. Carver for many years. He was a member of the Coral Hill Church of Christ.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Patricia Lowe (Ricky) and Vickie Emerson (James) of Smiths Grove; 6 grandchildren, James Minor, Michael Lowe, Scotty Lowe, Philip Lowe, Tiffany Combs and Joe Emerson; 18 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister Nancy Oliphant (Doug) of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, June 9th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 2pm until 8pm and Sunday morning from 8am until services.