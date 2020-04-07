0 Shares

Thomas Andrew Taylor, 71, of Glasgow, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, KY. Thomas was born in Louisville, August 30, 1948, to the late Edward Charles Taylor and the late Anna Louise Gaffney Taylor. Mr. Taylor was a self- employed painter and was a member of the Saint Helen Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Judy Doran Taylor.

Mr. Taylor will be laid to rest at the Horse Cave Cemetery following a private service.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Taylor. Please share your condolence with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

