Thomas C. “Tommy” Byrd, 72, Hiseville, died Friday, October 04, 2019, at his residence. Born August 14, 1947 at Big Meadow, he was a son of the late Marshall and Magdalene Eudy Byrd.

His early career started at Strader’s Dairy and later worked as an expeditor at R. R. Donnelley’s from which he retired. After his retirement, he and his wife have been employed as custodians at First Christian Church. He was a U. S. Army Veteran of Vietnam, during which he was awarded the Purple Heart as well as the Bronze Star Medal. He sang gospel music with various groups for 25+ years and he was a member of the Brotherhood Free Will Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years Janice; two sons: Anthony “Andy” Byrd of Glasgow and Kerry Byrd (Kim) of Beechmont, KY; four grandchildren: Kayla Byrd (Anthony) and Darien Byrd (Lizzy) all of Glasgow, Kristina Burden (Will) of White Plains, and Lori Byrd (David) of Hiseville; three step-grandchildren: Rhiannon, Chase, and Trey Ford; eight great-grandchildren: Devin, Carson, and Piper Byrd, Joe and Gracie Harper, Gannon Burden and the Burden Twins that are on the way; four sisters: Alveda Jessie, Emma Ballard, Mary Ballard, and Ann Honeycutt; one brother, Marshall “Bud” Byrd; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Don and Harold Byrd; five sisters: Ruby Garmon, Susie Ennis, Laverne “Lou” Wilson, Jennie Scott, and Betty Stephens; one half-brother, James Jones.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12 noon Sunday at the funeral home.