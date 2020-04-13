0 Shares

Thomas E. “Tommy” Gibson, age 62, of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Jefferson County native was born on May 15, 1957 to Glenda Gaye Webb Gibson and the late Billy Sanders Gibson. He was married to Debbie Minton Gibson, who survives.

Tommy retired as a union steward from Teamsters Local 89 & Pipeliners Local Union 798. He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers and Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. Tommy was very genuine and cherished his family, most especially his grandchildren.

Besides his wife and mother, he also leaves to honor his memory– his daughter, Tiffany Mayse (Levi) of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Garrett Wayne and Bristol Ann Mayse; four siblings, Rhonda Patton (Ed) of Louisville, Jim Gibson (Glen) of Louisville, Cindy Sowders (Rick) of Bowling Green and Carol Abell (Sam) of Nashville, TN and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Thomas E. Gibson Memorial Fund, c/o Bank of Edmonson County, P.O. Box 99, Brownsville, KY 42210.

Interment will be in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL –

