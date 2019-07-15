0 Shares

Thomas Earl “Tom” London, 81, Glasgow, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at NHC Healthcare Center. Born December 12, 1937 at Park, KY, he was a son of the late Lyndle London and Lillian Cook “Avis” London. He was a retired warehouser and delivery person for Goodman Candy Co. and a member of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Tom enjoyed going on trips, talking to people, and working puzzles. He had a special love for his church family and his countenance was great for his NHC family. He had a lot of pride and affection for a person whom he felt was like a daughter, Peggy Davidson.

Tom is survived by his wife Wanda Ann Daniel London whom he married on October 15, 1966; one sister, Sue London Nally and husband Larry; one niece, Allison London; two nephews: MacRyan London and Warren London and wife Beth.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Sue London; one brother: Henry London; his father-in-law, William M. “Wah” Delk; and two brothers-in-law: Stephen Delk and Nicky Daniel.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Houk Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home