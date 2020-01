0 Shares

Thomas Hatton, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews and his friends at Glasgow State Nursing Facility.

Funeral will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday until time for services at the funeral home.

Related