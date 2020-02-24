0 Shares

Thomas Keith Daniel, 60, of Scottsville, KY, formerly of Monroe County, KY, passed away Saturday, February 22nd, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.

Keith was born in Monroe County, KY on October 29, 1959, a son of Adene (Cloyd) Daniel, of Monroe County, KY and the late Leon Daniel. On April 5, 1982, he married Penny Piercy at Celina, TN.

Keith is survived by his wife, Penny Daniel, of Scottsville, KY; mother, Adene Daniel, of Monroe County, KY; a daughter, Amanda Birge, of Metcalf County, KY; two sons Johnathon Daniel, of Mud Lick, KY and Seth Daniel, of Scottsville, KY.

Also surviving are four sisters, Karen White, of Glasgow, KY; Benita Daniel, of Freedom, KY; Sheila Botts, of Mud Lick, KY; and Sonya Ballard, and husband, Tim of Beaumont, KY; two brothers, Anthony Daniel, and wife, Donna, of Tompkinsville, KY; Timmy Daniel, and wife, Lora of Tompkinsville, KY. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 26th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Burial in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Visitation is Tuesday, 4-8 P.M., and Wednesday morning after 6:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested for the family for medical expenses.

