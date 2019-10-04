0 Shares

Mr. Thomas Leon Black of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 72 years, 1 month, and 25 days. He was born in Mt. Pleasant (Murray County), Tennessee on Thursday, August 7, 1947, the son of Thomas Hawkins and Georgia (Conner) Moore Black. He was of Christian faith and a Marine Mechanic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Lynn Black, whom he wed Friday, April 10, 1970, brother, James Black, and sister, Mary Spears. He is survived by his children, Imogene Lee Black and Thomas Leon Black, Jr., both of Burkesville, Kentucky, his sisters, Betty Jo Scott and Joyce Ressee, both of Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, nieces and nephews, Jerry Wayne Runis, Lisa K. Runis, Candice M. Runis, James Robert Black, Jr., Libby Jean Black, Melissa Lynn Black, Martha Danielle Black, and Emmett Scott, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Burial will follow in the Long Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, until the funeral hour on Tuesday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

