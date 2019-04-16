0 Shares

Thomas O. “Tom” Cole, 91, of Glasgow, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Barren County Health and Rehab. Born in Gradyville, KY, Tom was the son of the late Willie D. and Myrtie Frances Sparks Cole. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae Clark Cole; 2 children, Tony Cole and Marsha Wardlaw; 3 sisters, Lorena Coomer, Nancy Sexton and Ruby Jessie and a brother Austin Cole.

Mr. Cole was a WWII veteran of the U. S. Navy, a sales representative for automotive equipment and a member of Broadway United Methodist Church. He was a member of Allen Lodge #24 F&AM, Scottish Rite and Kosair Shrine Club.

He is survived by a son, Glenn Cole (Candace Steen) of Glasgow; a daughter, Rebecca Garnick (Dave) of Ft. Thomas, KY; a special niece, Barbara Jane Pendleton (John) of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren, Elizabeth Patton and Amanda Cole of Gainesville, FL, Lindsay Harden of Louisville and Kaitlyn and Ashleigh Garnick of Ft. Thomas, KY and 6 great-grandchildren, Jackson Cole, Graydon and Kellyn Patton, and Harper, Molly Frances and Wells Thomas Harden.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, April 18th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be provided by DAV chapter #20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be Thursday from 9am until time for the service and Masonic Rites will be at 10am Thursday during the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution made be to Kosair Charities Committee, Inc., PO Box 37370 Louisville, KY40233-7370.