Thomas Randall “Randy” Woollen , age 61, of Bonnieville, KY, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence in Bonnieville, KY. He was employed by Interstate Hardwood.

He was born December 24, 1958 to the late Thomas Knight Woolen and Merna Jeanette Armstrong Woolen. He was one of 13 children.

He is survived by a fiance, Nancy Decker; two sons, Tommy Woollen, Bonnieville, KY,

Joseph Gonterman, Munfordville, KY; step daughter, Jessica Sims, Louisville, KY; four grandchildren, Timothy Woollen, , Tyler Sawyer, Shannon Sawyer, Noah Prather.

The family has chosen to follow his wishes with cremation. A memorial service will follow.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY

