Thomas Rhett Akins and wife Lauren hold their third child Lennon Love Akins Feb. 10, 2020. Rhett is a country music star, singing hits like "Remember You Young" and "Die A Happy Man."

Photo source: Thomas Rhett Akins, Instagram.

Thomas Rhett jokes, “Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

He writes on Instagram his wife, Lauren, gave birth to their third daughter on Monday. They’ve named her Lennon Love Akins.

Rhett says seeing his other two daughters, Ada James and Willa Gray, meet the baby for the first time was “probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life.”

