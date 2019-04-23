0 Shares

Thomas Richard “Rick” Alexander, 73, of Glasgow, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home. Born in Glasgow, Rick was the son of the late William D. “Bill” Alexander and Virginia Lawhon Alexander. He was a graduate of Glasgow High School and the University of Kentucky and was the Customer Service Manager for R. R. Donnelley and Sons in Glasgow where he retired after 39 years of employment. Rick was a member of The Avenue Church and for many years served as the ministry leader for its benevolence program. He had been an active member of the Glasgow Kiwanis Club, Jr. Achievement, and he was quite passionate about his involvement for many years in the Glasgow Little League.

Survivors include his two sons, Rich (Tammy) Alexander and Matt (Vickie) Alexander both of Glasgow; five grandchildren, Trey (Kelsey) Alexander, Emily (Zac) Ross, and Bailey, Riley, and Brooklyn Alexander all of Glasgow. He is also survived by a sister, Elaine (Bobby) Richardson of Glasgow, a brother, Doug (Jackie) Alexander of Waterview, Ky, a nephew, Clay (Lisa) Richardson of Glasgow, a niece, Ashley Alexander of Chicago, IL, and a nephew, Will (Kaleigh) Alexander of Chicago, IL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Bacon Alexander and a son, Bradly Bacon Alexander.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, April 25th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 until 8:00 PM and Thursday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to Children’s Hospital Foundation, Benefiting Kosair Children’s Hospital, Department 86140, P.O. Box 950183, Louisville, KY 40295-0183.