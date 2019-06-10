0 Shares

Thomas (Tommy) Eugene Shriver, 85, of Bowling Green, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, June 9th at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born on August 14, 1933 to the late Aura Delle Bradford Shriver and Charles H. Shriver. He was a 1951 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He retired after 45 years of service from Warren Rural Electric Co-Op.

Tommy was a devoted member of Eastwood Baptist Church for 63 years. He was a lifelong UK fan and an avid walker since 1982.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Lois, daughters Shelley Thomas (Artie) of Alvaton, Stephany Carter (Mark) and Susan Atchley (Kevin) of Bowling Green, and son Thomas (Tom) Shriver (Lenka) of Carrboro, North Carolina. He has one sister, Mary Ann Smith (Morgan) of Winchester, TN. He has 10 grandchildren: Erin Beltz (Brad), Sarah Johnson (Ryan), Natalie Holland, Olivia Holland, Spenser Sawyers, Austin Thomas, Shelby Holland (Will), Savannah Sawyers, Luke and Emma Shriver. He has 6 great grandchildren: Mattie and Reese Johnson, Thomas and Samuel Beltz, and Lucy and Charlie Powell.

He is predeceased by one brother, C. E. “Sonny” Moltenberry.

Visitation will be 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday and after 10:00 am Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.