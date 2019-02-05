WCLU

THOROUGHBRED RETIREMENT FARM IN KENTUCKY TO HOST HOMECOMING THIS WEEKEND

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — A thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky that is home to champion horses is having its annual homecoming event this weekend.

Farm tours, live music, auctions, barbecue buffets and more will be featured during the Sunday event in Georgetown.

Equine artist Robert Clark will create an original canvas of this year’s Kentucky Derby winner to be auctioned at the end of the day. Authors Rick Capone and Dagmar Galleithner-Steiner will sign copies of their books.

Tickets are $30 for the general public and $15 for Old Friends members. Children 12 and under are free.

Among the thoroughbreds living at Old Friends are Kentucky Derby and Preakness winners Silver Charm and War Emblem and Belmont Stakes winners Touch Gold and Sarava.

