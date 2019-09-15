Three Arrested After Police Try to Serve Warrant on One

24 Shares

Around 10:30PM Friday night Deputy Logan Richardson of the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office went to a resident on Nobob Summer Shade Road to locate 40 year old, Marty D McCoy in reference to an arrest warrant. Upon arrival to the home Deputy Richardson came in contact with 25 year old, Richard A. Hubert Jr and 42 year old Anita Houchens. Both refused to cooperate with Deputy Richardson with the intent to hinder McCoy’s apprehension. McCoy was later located hiding inside the home. McCoy was taken into custody without further incident along with the two hindering his apprehension. All three were arrested and transported to the Barren County Jail.

Marty D. McCoy

Charges include: Contempt to court libel/slander resistance to order and non payment of court costs of fees.

Richard A. Hubert Jr

Charges include: Hindering prosecution of apprehension, 2nd degree

Anita Houches

Charges Include: Hindering prosecution of apprehension, 2nd degree

Deputy Richardson was assisted by Metcalfe County Constable Tony Shockley and KSP Trooper Ricky Cross.