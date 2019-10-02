Three arrested in connection to Metcalfe shooting

0 Shares

Three people were arrested recently in Metcalfe County after a shooting investigation.

Police say they responded to a shooting call Sept. 22 at a residence on Randolph Road in Metcalfe County. Upon arrival, police determined an unknown person had fired a pistol four times, striking a home. Two people were inside the home, but none were injured.

Police say a search warrant was executed Monday at a home on Joe Acree Road. Three people were placed under arrest in connection with the shooting.

Sammy J. Posey and Joseph Smith were arrested on first degree wanton endangerment charges. Julie M. Knight was arrested on first degree wanton endangerment and possession of marijuana.

All parties were lodged in the Barren County Jail.