Three arrested in connection to Scottville murder, juvenile taken into custody

0 Shares

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – Three people are in custody in connection to a Scottsville murder.

Kentucky State Police released information Thursday about a murder on Stinson Lane in Scottsville May 7. Police initially detailed officers responded in reference to a death investigation. Upon investigation, police found a deceased male in the driveway at the home.

The man was identified as 47-year-old Justin Wix. He had sustained multiple gun shot wounds that led to his death, according to police.

According to a news release, KSP obtained search warrants for 20-year-old Sevonte Sumpter-Bay, of Brownsburg, Ind., and 21-year-old Derek Lucas, of Jamestown, Ind. A juvenile was also taken into custody in relation to Wix’s murder.

Charges against the suspects include murder and first degree robbery.

All are awaiting extradition to Kentucky.