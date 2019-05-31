WCLU

Three arrested in Glasgow, drugs found at residence

From left: Timothy Slayton; James York; and Melinda Abner. Barren County Detention Center.

Three people have been arrested after Glasgow Police found them to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glasgow Police went to East Washington Thursday to serve a warrant.

According to a news release, officers found Timothy Slayton and received consent to search the residence. Officers located needles, two spoons with methamphetamine residue and two bags of methamphetamine.

Slayton, Glasgow, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.

James York, Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine).

Melinda Abner, Edmonton, was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine).

All three were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

