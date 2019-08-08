WCLU

Three arrested in Glasgow home search

GLASGOW, Ky. – Three Glasgow residents were arrested after officers responded to a complaint Tuesday near McGrah Avenue.

Glasgow Police say they searched the residence and located two people who attempted to run out the back door and one person was in the home when they entered.

Police arrested Michael Herzog Jr. on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and third degree criminal trespassing.

Hasan Quaddura was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cori Oritz was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the drug found at the residence was methamphetamine. All three were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

