FOUR ARRESTED IN GLASGOW SUNDAY AND MONDAY AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS

On Monday, the Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on Burkesville Road that results in three people being arrested on drug charges.

Officer Allen Riffle made contact with Lisa Houchens and received consent to search of the vehicle where he located Methamphetamine in the middle console.

During a search of the front seat passenger identified as Samantha Nance, Officers located a syringe that contained Methamphetamine inside of her boot.

A back seat passenger identified as Dustin Reneau gave consent to search of his persons and Officers located Methamphetamine and a glass pipe inside a military style bag that belonged to him.

During the search Officers located a total of 11 grams of Methamphetamine.

Lisa Houchens of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (< 2GMS Methamphetamine), Failure To Illuminate Head Lamps.

Samantha Nance of Edmonton Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (<2GMS Methamphetamine), Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Dustin Reneau of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (<2GMS Methamphetamine), Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest were made by Officer Allen Riffle, assisted by Officer John Warnock and Officer Guy Turcotte.

Sunday the Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street.

Officer Allen Riffle made contact with the driver Danielle Hornberger and performed field sobriety tests. Officer Riffle determined that Hornberger was under the influence and located Adipex Pills inside of the vehicle.

Danielle Hornberger of Anderson Indiana, was arrested and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alc/Drugs/Etc. .08-1st Offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified, Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container.

The arrest was made by Officer Allen Riffle.