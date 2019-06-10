WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

FOUR ARRESTED IN GLASGOW SUNDAY AND MONDAY AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

On Monday, the Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on Burkesville Road that results in three people being arrested on drug charges. 

Officer Allen Riffle made contact with Lisa Houchens and received consent to search of the vehicle where he located Methamphetamine in the middle console. 

During a search of the front seat passenger identified as Samantha Nance, Officers located a syringe that contained Methamphetamine inside of her boot. 

A back seat passenger identified as Dustin Reneau gave consent to search of his persons and Officers located Methamphetamine and a glass pipe inside a military style bag that belonged to him. 

During the search Officers located a total of 11 grams of Methamphetamine. 

Lisa Houchens of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (< 2GMS Methamphetamine), Failure To Illuminate Head Lamps. 

Samantha Nance of Edmonton Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (<2GMS Methamphetamine), Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia. 

Dustin Reneau of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (<2GMS Methamphetamine), Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia. 

The arrest were made by Officer Allen Riffle, assisted by Officer John Warnock and Officer Guy Turcotte.

——————–

Sunday  the Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street.

Officer Allen Riffle made contact with the driver Danielle Hornberger and performed field sobriety tests. Officer Riffle determined that Hornberger was under the influence and located Adipex Pills inside of the vehicle.

 

Danielle Hornberger of Anderson Indiana, was arrested and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alc/Drugs/Etc. .08-1st Offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified, Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container.

 

The arrest was made by Officer Allen Riffle.

 

 

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.