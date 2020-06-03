Three arrested in Horse Cave armed burglary incident

42 Shares

Three Louisville men were arrested Monday, June 1, 2020, after an armed robbery at a Horse Cave business.

(Hart County Jail)

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – The Horse Cave Police Department arrested three Louisville men Monday after an armed robbery in the community.

Police responded to Cave Street and discovered three subjects had brandished a firearm and threatened several people at the business. While police did not indicate the place of business, they said the owner, her mother and child were threatened.

Two suspects fled the scene on foot, and the third suspect was located near the vehicle in question.

Authorities said the vehicle struck multiple vehicles and a tractor, leading to the injury of two people. Both were taken for treatment to an unidentified provider.

Tevon M. Warner, 18, Joshua Whitworth, 19, and Anthony Deweese, 20, all of Louisville, were arrested in connection to the incident. They were lodged at the Hart County Jail.

