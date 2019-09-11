Tue. Sep 10th, 2019

Three arrested in Shalimar Drive drug bust

Three people were arrested last Friday after police attempted to serve a warrant.

Glasgow Police say officers responded to Shalimar Drive in Glasgow to serve the warrant. Upon arrival, officers entered the apartment and searched it. Police say they found digital scales, methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana.

Crystal Crockett, Terrance Murphy and Robin Fleming were arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crockett and Murphy were also charged with possession of synthetic drugs and illegal possession of a legend drug.

All three were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

