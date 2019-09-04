Three arrested on multitude of charges after GPD traffic stop

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A traffic stop in Glasgow led to the arrest of three people.

According to Glasgow Police, the traffic stop was conducted on North Lewis Street. Three people were arrested on drug and weapon charges.

Jason Bothe was driving the vehicle. Police determined his license was suspended. Officers then searched the car and found a handgun in the center console along with methamphetamine and marijuana

Bothe of Rocky Hill was arrested and charged with operating on a suspended or revoked license; possession of marijuana; first degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense – drug unspecified; first degree promoting contraband; tampering with physical evidence; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Bothe had methamphetamine baggies in his mouth. They were not located until his arrival at the Barren County Detention Center.

Two passengers were also arrested.

Charlene G. Graves of Glasgow was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense – drug unspecified; and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Bonnie H. Moore of Glasgow was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine); and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

All three were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.