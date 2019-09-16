Three arrested on Nobob Summer Shade Road

21 Shares

Metcalfe County officials say three people were arrested Friday night after a warrant for a felony arrest was served.

Police say an officer went to a residence on Nobob Summer Shade Road to locate Marty D. McCoy in reference to a felony arrest warrant. Upon arrival to the residence, police contacted Richard A. Hubert Jr., and Anita Houchens.

Both parties refused to cooperate with police with the intent to hinder McCoy’s apprehension. McCoy was later located hiding inside the residence. Police say McCoy was taken into custody without further incident.

All three parties were placed under arrest and transported to the Barren County Jail on the following charges:

Marty D. McCoy

Metcalfe Circuit Court Warrant – Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order Metcalfe Circuit Court Warrant – Non-Payment of Court Costs or Fees

Richard A. Hubert Jr.

Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension, 2nd Degree

Anita Houchens

Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension, 2nd Degree

Kentucky State Police assisted on the scene.