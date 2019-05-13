WCLU

THREE CHARGED IN A MURDER FOR HIRE PLOT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — An Islamic leader and two others in Kentucky have been charged in a murder for hire plot.

According to affidavits filed in federal court, an informant posing as a hit man first met with Islamic Center of Lexington leader Mahmoud Shalash. Shalash told the informant a person owed him $80,000 and asked the informant to do whatever he had to to get the money back.

The affidavits say two associates of Shalash later asked the informant to kill a second person they believed had cheated them in business deals. Shalash, John Sadiqullah and Abdul Hadi are charged in federal court in Lexington.

Attorneys for the three men did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment on Sunday.

The Islamic Center of Lexington posted on its website that members were shocked by the arrest.

