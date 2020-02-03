Three indicted in connection to 2019 Bowling Green thefts

6 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says a series of thefts that occurred last May were presented in a case to a Warren County grand jury.

The Bowling Green Police Department began an investigation in May 2019 regarding several thefts at businesses. Police also say the thefts involved catalytic converters.

Western Kentucky University Police and BGPD identified similar crimes and possible suspects, a news release says. Two businesses were burglarized and two vehicles were stolen, along with several converters.

The case was presented Jan. 29 to a grand jury and three people were indicted. All suspects involved are from Bowling Green, the news release says.

Jason Wheatley, 46, was indicted with nine counts of felony theft, two counts of third degree burglary, three counts of felony criminal mischief, one count of receiving stolen property (firearm and auto), theft of a registration plate, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and persistent felony offender.

Michael Anderson, 32, was indicted with three counts of felony theft and persistent felony offender.

Steven Graves, 40, was indicted with one count of felony theft, felony criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine and persistent felony offender.

