Three indicted in connection to heroin overdoses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Three people were recently indicted in connection to a death investigation in Bowling Green and Louisville.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to 1516 Parkhurst Drive for an overdose investigation on Nov. 22, 2019. Officers located Joshua Kinkade dead inside the home from an apparent heroin overdose.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a death investigation two days later where Matthew Dobring was discovered dead from an apparent heroin overdose.

Detectives were able to link Stephanie Gayle Silvano, Scott Bradley Bernauer and Tracy L. Boyd to the heroin and the deaths. A Warren County grand jury recently indicted those three suspects with charges relating to manslaughter and first degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Silvano was also indicted with one additional count of tampering with physical evidence.

