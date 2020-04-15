Three injured in Tuesday crash along Veterans Outer Loop

2 Shares

Two vehicles were involved in a wreck along Veterans Outer Loop in Glasgow on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Police say the Ford Escape pictured on its side attempted to make a "U-turn" but was hit when the driver pulled into the path of another car.

Photo by Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Two vehicles and three people were involved in a crash along Veterans Outer Loop Tuesday.

The crash happened at 11:44 a.m., police said.

Kerry Miller, of Bonnieville, was purportedly driving a 2018 Ford Escape westbound along Veterans Outer Loop and attempted to make a “U-turn.” Miller’s vehicle entered the path of a northbound 2013 Nissan Pathfinder. Greg Harper, of Glasgow, was driving the Nissan.

Miller’s vehicle turned onto its side, and Harper’s vehicle was crashed near the other vehicle alongside the roadway in a ditch. It’s unclear if Harper drove the vehicle to the grass after the accident.

Miller and Harper were transported to T.J. Samson Hospital following the wreck. Autumn Wright, a passenger in Harper’s vehicle, was also taken to the hospital.

