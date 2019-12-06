Three involved in Thursday wreck in Glasgow

0 Shares

Three people were involved in a Thursday wreck along Rogers Wells Boulevard in Glasgow.

Glasgow Police said a 2003 Chevy Impala collided with a 2001 Volvo after its driver attempted to turn toward the T.J. Samson Health Pavilion. The driver of the Volvo was travelling southbound along the roadway.

Police said Lesley Cornwell, of Glasgow, was driving the Chevy Impala. Matthew Poynter, also of Glasgow, was driving the Volvo.

When the two vehicles collided, they hit another vehicle. Elizabeth Fugate, of Glasgow, was at a traffic light in her 2014 Ford Fusion when the two vehicles collided with it.

Poynter and a passenger, Krystal Towel, were transported to the T.J. Samson Community Hospital for possible injuries.

