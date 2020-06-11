Thursday collision involves Glasgow Water Company truck

8 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A collision on Columbia Avenue Thursday morning involved one Glasgow Water Company vehicle.

The collision occurred near the 1100 block, according to a Glasgow Police Department news release. Authorities were notified that the accident could have injuries.

Police determined Beau Hurt, 19, of Glasgow, was driving a 2008 Ford Mustang westbound along Columbia Avenue when he collided with the rear of a Glasgow Water Company truck. Trevor Reece, 20, was operating the GWC vehicle.

Reece advised authorities that he had slowed the vehicle due to a vehicle that had pulled out in front of him. Hurt collided with the truck after Reece slowed the truck.

Hurt was treated by Barren-Metcalfe EMS at the scene and was released. Reece refused treatment.

Related