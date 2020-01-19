0 Shares

Tiffany Beth Roof Mooneyhan, 33, of Brownsville passed away along with her daughter Ayreana Leah Mooneyhan, Thursday Jan. 16, 2020 at her home.

The Edmonson County native was a 2005 ECHS graduate, a student at Lindsey Institute of Cosmetology, and a Dollar General Store assistant manager. She was a daughter of Leslie Roof of Brownsville and Leeann Massey Morgan of Roundhill both of whom survive. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Athel and Betty Roof and Denny Massey.

Also surviving are two sons, Trent White and Blake White both of Brownsville; a sister, Britany Basham (Will) of Bowling Green; a brother, Austin Roof (Danielle) of Brownsville; a grandmother, Dianne Massey (Lee Jenkins) of Morgantown; a niece; two nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday at Brownsville General Baptist Church, where she was a member, with burial to follow in Dit Vincent Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-9 PM Monday and 9 AM-1 PM Tuesday at the church.

