Tim Alexander, age 70 of Bowling Green, Kentucky formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. Tim was born on February 12, 1950 in Barren County, KY to the late Donald Reuben Alexander and Mary Frances Lawhon Alexander. He was a member of Burkesville Baptist Church where he served as song leader, deacon, and many other capacities, was a former board member of Cumberland County Hospital, Cumberland Valley Manor, and Marrowbone Cemetery, and was a banker for 41 years retiring from First & Farmers National Bank. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister Lucy Cary

Survivors Include:

His Wife- Beverly Ballou Alexander of Bowling Green, KY

Two Daughters- Jenny Newell of Burkesville, KY and Mary Ballou Murphy and her husband Jarrett of Bowling Green, KY

One Brother- Mike Alexander and his wife Kathy of Gordon, Nebraska

One Sister- Nancy Alexander of Marrowbone, KY

Two Brothers-in-law- Rick Cary of LaGrange, KY and Anthony Ballou of Burkesville, KY

Four Grandchildren- Alexander Newell, Paris Newell, Griffin Murphy, and Bowie Murphy along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service and burial will be private

