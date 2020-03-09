0 Shares

Tim Frodge, age 60 of Horse Cave, departed this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at UK Albert Chandler Hospital. The Jefferson County native was born on September 19, 1959 to the late Samuel T. Frodge and the late Milby England Coots.

Tim was a former HVAC technician, and enjoyed fishing and riding around listening to country music.

He leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Jennifer Jones (Kennedy Martin) of Horse Cave; three grandchildren, Slade Jones, Austin Jones and Cody Jones and three great-grandchildren, Naomi Faith Jones, Wynonna Salem Jones and Syrus Aaron Jones . He was also preceded in death by a sister, Debra Mae Huff.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Tim Frodge Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 35, Park City, KY 42160

VISITATION

3 —8 pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

