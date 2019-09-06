0 Shares

Timmy Chester Coffey, 59, Glasgow, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late James Perry Coffey and Betty Jean Dilahay Coffey. He was formerly a fork lift operator at National Lumber Co.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Linda Morgan Coffey; four daughters: Jane Meadows (John) and Charlene Eatmon (Mitchel) all of Glasgow, Carlene Byrd (Clay) of Cave City, and Kelly Holloway of Edmonton; one son, Bruce Coffey of Edmonton; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and his best friend, his dog Kandy.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2 pm Saturday at the funeral home.