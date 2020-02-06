0 Shares

Timmy Dale Riordan, 63 of Bonnieville passed away at his home in Bonnieville. He was a former employee of Louisville Bedding in Munfordville. Timmy was a U.S. Army veteran.

Timmy is survived by:

Two daughters-Leslie Dennison & husband Mike of Cecilia

Maggie Atherton & husband Andrew of Louisville

Parents-Truman & Margie Riordan of Munfordville

Sisters-Lisa Dickens & husband David of Bonnieville

Melissa Black of Munfordville

One grandchild-Braden Dennison

Nieces-Jennifer Gibbs & husband Todd of Bowling Green

Ava Black of Munfordville

Nephew-Jason Dye of Austin, TX

Funeral services for Timmy Dale Riordan will be 1pm Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Hawkins & Bro. Joel Thompson officiating. Burial will be in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.

