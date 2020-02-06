Timmy Dale Riordan
Timmy Dale Riordan, 63 of Bonnieville passed away at his home in Bonnieville. He was a former employee of Louisville Bedding in Munfordville. Timmy was a U.S. Army veteran.
Timmy is survived by:
Two daughters-Leslie Dennison & husband Mike of Cecilia
Maggie Atherton & husband Andrew of Louisville
Parents-Truman & Margie Riordan of Munfordville
Sisters-Lisa Dickens & husband David of Bonnieville
Melissa Black of Munfordville
One grandchild-Braden Dennison
Nieces-Jennifer Gibbs & husband Todd of Bowling Green
Ava Black of Munfordville
Nephew-Jason Dye of Austin, TX
Funeral services for Timmy Dale Riordan will be 1pm Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Hawkins & Bro. Joel Thompson officiating. Burial will be in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.