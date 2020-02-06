Thu. Feb 6th, 2020

Timmy Dale Riordan

02/06/2020 Jessica Devasher
Timmy Dale Riordan, 63 of Bonnieville passed away at his home in Bonnieville.   He was a former employee of Louisville Bedding in Munfordville.  Timmy was a U.S. Army veteran.

 

Timmy is survived by:

Two daughters-Leslie Dennison & husband Mike of Cecilia

Maggie Atherton & husband Andrew of Louisville

Parents-Truman & Margie Riordan of Munfordville

Sisters-Lisa Dickens & husband David of Bonnieville

Melissa Black of Munfordville

One grandchild-Braden Dennison

Nieces-Jennifer Gibbs & husband Todd of Bowling Green

Ava Black of Munfordville

Nephew-Jason Dye of Austin, TX

 

Funeral services for Timmy Dale Riordan will be 1pm Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Hawkins & Bro. Joel Thompson officiating.  Burial will be in the Center Point Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 11am-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.

