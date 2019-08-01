0 Shares

Timmy K Woodward, 59, of Smithville passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville . He was a servant to others who enjoyed laughing, joking, and living life. Tim was a devoted member of Willow Avenue Church of Christ (Cookeville, TN) where he taught bible class. He spent many years in church ministry and serving the community in various roles. He was strongly dedicated to his family, being a life-long supporter of his children’s activities and most recently spending time with his granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ray and Mae Elizabeth Neville Woodward; In-laws Edward and Mildred Briggs; two brothers-in-law Robert “Bobby” Briggs and Jimmy Briggs. He married Janet Lee Briggs on July 23, 1982, spending 37 years together.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Alex (Ashby) Woodward and Travis Woodward and special friend, Samantha Leiser; one daughter, Cynthia Woodward; and one granddaughter, Ainsley Woodward; two brothers, Freddy Woodward and Kathy Woodward and Jimmy (Lisa) Woodward; one sister, Billie Mae (Richard) Clark; sisters-in-law Susie (Amel) Delk, Patricia Briggs, and Traci Briggs. Many nieces and nephews also survive as well as numerous friends.

The funeral service will be on Thursday at 5pm at the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Visitation with the Woodward family will be on Wednesday, from 3-9pm and Thursday from noon until the time of service at 5pm. On Friday, visitation will be at Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave, KY from 12-2 in KY and burial will be at Campground Cemetery in Cave City, KY.

In addition to flowers, donations can be made to Cameron Miller Benefit Fund, Willow Ave. Church of Christ DeLoach Scholarship Fund or Campground Cemetery fund.