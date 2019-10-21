0 Shares

Timmy Young, age 42 of Brownsville, departed this life on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Brownsville. The Edmonson County native was born on June 3, 1977 to Schirlene Lindsey Young and Gregory Neal Young (Glenda). He was married to Bonnie Young, who survives.

Timmy was employed by Young’s Mechanical as a welder and pipefitter. He was a member of Oakland Baptist Church.

Besides his wife and parents, he leaves to honor his memory– two children, Alexis Sky Young and Timothy Chase Young, both of Brownsville; three brothers, Clint Young (Brandie) of Bowling Green, Eric Young (Amberly) of Brownsville and Darren Young (Suzanne) of Bowling Green; two sisters, Jane Lindsey (Mike) of Smiths Grove and Krystal McKain (Tyler) of Bowling Green and several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in Johnson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Timmy Young Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Tuesday, October 22, 2019

9 am – 2 pm, Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel