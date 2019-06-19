0 Shares

Timothy Calvin Byrd, age 54, of Hiseville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at T. J. Samson Hospital with family at his side. He is the son of the late Odell and Patsy Byrd of Hiseville, KY.

Tim worked as a cable lineman for 35 years beginning at the age of 15 years old until he became too ill to work in February 2015. Tim worked for various companies throughout his career allowing him to travel to many states throughout the years. His favorite company was A & C Communications under the employment of Heyward and Connie Adams. They were not only his employers, but they developed a strong friendship that Tim valued greatly. Tim took pride in his hard work and pole climbing tasks and would probably boast about his skills. Tim loved his family and his friends in the best way he knew how to love. He enjoyed watching westerns, hunting and collecting arrow heads.

Tim is survived by one daughter, Amanda Moley, New Jersey, one son, Dustin Byrd, Glasgow. He is also survived by his sister, Pam Byrd (Harrison Froggett) of Hiseville. Two nieces, Jami Edwards (Shawn), Edmonton, Brooke Edwards, Hiseville. One Nephew, Adam Froggett (Misty) Glasgow, KY. Great nieces and nephews Kaytlyn Sharp, Blake Sharp, Shawna Edwards of Edmonton, Matthew Smith and Luke Phillips of Hiseville and Georgia Mae Froggett, Glasgow. All whom he loved dearly. Tim is also survived by several aunts and uncles and numerous cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Okla and Nova Byrd and Jack and Georgia Chaney.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 21 at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward funeral expenses.